48% filled: in Ukrainian storage facilities for 15 billion cubic meters of gas

Gas reserves in underground gas storages (UGS) of Ukraine on the morning of July 21 reached 15,018 billion cubic meters, said the head of Board NAK “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Andrey Kobelev on his page on Facebook.

“It remains to add 5 billion cubic meters Until the end of the injection season is 86 days,” – said the head of “Naftogaz”.

He also said that the transit of gas remains high in 303,8 million cubic meters per day, which is due to stop the Russian “Gazprom” for the repair of two strands of “Nord stream”, after which the volume of transit increased by 25%.

As reported in the previous heating season, which lasted from November 6, 2018 4 April 2019, reserves of gas in underground storage facilities fell by 8 billion 449,6 million cubic meters (17 billion 194,96 million cubic meters to 8 billion 745,36 million cubic meters).

This heating season, according to Kobolyev, “Naftogaz” wants to meet with reserves of 20 billion cubic meters in the event of termination of Russian “Gazprom” gas transit through the territory of the country after 2019.

In June, the NAC pumped gas at an average rate of 72 million cubic meters, whereas to perform the tasks KOBOLEV announced to pump 5 billion cubic meters over the 86 days is enough mid-tempo at 58.2 billion cubic meters.

Reserves in UGS of Ukraine on July 20 for 2014-19 in million cubic meters:

Date the volume 20.07.2019 15 017,68 20.07.2018 12 250,71 20.07.2017 12 561,59 20.07.2016 10 135,41 20.07.2015 12 559,11 20.07.2014 14 730,81

Data: UTG