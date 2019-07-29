49-year-old Naomi Campbell has declared war on poverty
Naomi Campbell has long been almost completely switched from modeling to charity. She participates in various projects aimed at assisting victims of natural disasters, protects women’s rights, helping children and dark-skinned models, who face racism… For the coordinated management of his team, she even created her own Foundation. Recently 49-year-old beauty announced about one event.
Black Panther posted a photo where standing in front of the organization’s logo Togetherband and added an emotional caption: “combating poverty is the most important thing we need to do on our planet. Disgusting that 11% of people, that is 783 million, survive on less than $ 1.25 a day. That’s why I’m joining @togetherbandofficial, because I want the world to know about it so we could get together and something to do with it”. Naomi also added that they will be joined by longtime friend supermodel editor – in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful that she’s been like a brother.
less enthusiasm than this positive development has attracted and appearance of the model. Naomi tried on the black jacket of lace, complemented by a contrasting red band. Light makeup with a focus on radiant skin, relaxed, effortless styling – all this gave Campbell such a youthful appearance that in the photo she looks at least 15 years younger. What did not remain silent subscribers beauties.
Naomi also recently revealed another amazing image. She spoke at the meeting of the SEED Project. For the event she wore a white dress with small print and expressive details: an impressive neckline, loose sleeves with wide cuffs and openwork belt at the waist. Supermodel supplemented it with their favorite accessories: numerous bracelets, pendants and rings. Her hair was down in large curls and my makeup was done shining and expressive. Naomi just glowed with joy and beauty!