5 advantages of a cold shower
Not many people know that cold showers are very good for health. Even a few minutes under cool water can do wonders. You have to understand that a large part of the existence of the soul people used cold water and the hot was called luxury. Heating system only invented in the 1st century BC. Although now most of the world’s population does not have difficulty with the temperature of the water from the tap will not be more than at least a couple times a week take a cold shower.
What are the benefits of a cold shower, will be discussed in our material.
Fat loss
In the human body there are two types of fat — white and brown. The first is bad, it is people with weight loss and trying to get rid of. When people consume too many calories, the excess is deposited in the form of white fat, which often accumulates at the waist in the lower back, neck and hips. And the brown fat needed to generate heat to warm the body. When it is activated due to extreme cold, it burns calories to keep warm. And it allows you to lose weight faster. It is known that when exposed to cold showers and other funds with low temperature the metabolic rate of brown fat 15-fold enhanced. And it helps to lose up to 5 pounds a year, without making much effort.
Post-workout recovery
Very often, after the training of professional athletes take cold baths or shower. It helps to reduce soreness in muscles, contrary to popular belief on the hot water. Do not have to take an ice bath, but a cool quick shower is a pretty good solution.
Improve the immune system
A cold shower is able to increase the metabolic rate, which helps to reduce weight. And this in turn activates the immune system, which begins to produce more blood cells, fighting with viruses. Besides, a cold shower increases the General circulation. And it prevents hypertension, hardening of the arteries.
Improved mood
That’s really what cope cold shower on “hurrah”, so it’s a mood improvement. In the morning the best thing to do is to go to the bathroom. Taking a cold shower, you can get a beneficial effect. So, a person will frequent breathing due to the shock of the cold will be more likely a heart rhythm that will lead to a stronger flow of blood throughout the body. In the end, you will receive a charge of vivacity and good mood for the whole day.
The improvement of the skin
Skin and hair will say “thank you” for a cold shower. It can be used to deal with acne, tighten pores, prevent clogging. In addition, thanks to cold showers improve the condition of hair becomes more manageable, shiny and beautiful.
Medikforum