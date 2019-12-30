5 airports in the US are so beautiful that you will want to stay there longer
Despite the wonders of traveling, airports can lead to serious headaches. In the end, there is nothing pleasant to stand in line with cranky travelers or deal with long transfers. This writes Only in Your State.
Although airports are not always pleasant, they’re not all bad, in the USA there are 5 amazing airports, which will only make the waiting time and the journey as a whole.
1. Denver international airport (co)
With an area of more than 33 000 acres (13 354 ha), Denver international airport is the largest airport in North America. Superbly designed the structure includes everything from unique monuments to a bright light exposures and abstract art. Don’t let the weird conspiracy theories that surround this airport fool you — there’s only so much you can see and appreciate.
2. Miami international airport (FL)
When you go home after a beach holiday, the airport may not seem like a pleasant place to stay. However, when you are in Miami international airport, you can simply forget that your vacation has come to an end. With comfortable armchairs, spacious design and plenty of lush greenery, one will find something that will appreciate in this beautiful place.
3. International airport is Bozeman-Yellowstone (Montana)
This airport has a cozy southwestern atmosphere that will surely please you. If you are stuck in the terminal after a flight delay, or simply just spend a few minutes to unwind before a regular scheduled journey, you might like to enjoy a landscape artwork outdoors and enjoy the fireplaces that are placed throughout the building.
4. International airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (GA)
This place could be so much more than just the airport. In fact, in the Hartsfield-Jackson have a seemingly endless array of Lounges for relaxing, delicious restaurants, excellent shopping and many other things. You want to have your flight delayed when you get to an airport.
5. The Airport John Wayne (CA)
If you’re a fan of modernism, you will be completely charmed by this Californian airport. Airport John Wayne Airport with a modern atmosphere and lots of impressive large Windows is one of the least busy airports that you have ever visited. If that’s not enough, there are many options of food, shopping and recreation.