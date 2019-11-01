5 amazing beneficial properties of black pepper
Black pepper is rightly considered the champion of all the spices. Scientifically recognized for its numerous health benefits, and here are the most amazing.
Antioxidant. Excessive amounts of free radicals in the body adversely affects all aspects of our being. Free radicals arise due to unhealthy environment, Smoking and air pollution. The black pepper is a powerful antioxidant properties that help to fight free radicals and prevent cellular damage in the body.
Reduces the level of cholesterol. The extract of this spice lowers cholesterol. It enhances the absorption of dietary supplements which lowers the indicators of “bad” cholesterol. Also found that black pepper enhances absorption of turmeric by the body.
Anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation can cause serious diseases like arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Black pepper contains a component called piperine, which is able to reduce inflammation, relieve joint pain and swelling in patients with arthritis. Some studies have shown the ability of black pepper to help with inflammatory lung diseases.
Good for the brain. Piperine from black pepper also has a positive impact on the functionality of the brain. In some cases it has been proven that this component is for the benefit of victims of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It reduces the number of clusters of proteins associated with senile dementia.
The health of the colon. The “good” bacteria in the gut were responsible for enhancing the immune system, they are also associated with good mood. Black pepper strengthens the growth of “good” bacteria that strengthen the immune system and helps to fight with chronic diseases.