5 bad habits women who actually harm the health
To follow a try everything woman. But sometimes they their own actions harmful to health. What bad habits women can be detrimental to health, will be discussed in our material.
Bad habit 1: not often enough to change pads
It is as daily strips and equipment during the critical days. Need to change them every four hours, not less and not more. Because strips are the perfect environment for bacteria, and this can lead to the deterioration of women’s health.
Bad habit 2: sleeping in a bra
Sleeping in a bra is bad for breast health. In the end you can obtain the lymph. Because of this, the Breasts will feel heavy, painful and sensitive. Woman these health problems do not need.
Bad habit 3: rarely wash the bra
To wash the bra after every third use. In any case it is impossible that this garment was unsold. Otherwise, the fabric and fittings will gradually stretch. But delicate wash will lead them to tone. Stretched bra will not increase breast health to a woman.
Bad habit 4: sleep with make-up
Sleep in full uniform will not benefit a woman’s skin. During sleep mode enhanced regeneration. For example, the accelerated metabolic processes in all layers of the skin, the pores expand. There can not penetrate nourishing regenerating cream and Foundation, and other beauty tools. In the end, it is fraught with rashes, black spots, pimples and other troubles with the skin.
Bad habit 5: abuse of a Solarium
Tan – both artificial and alive under ultraviolet light – will not benefit the health of the woman. Dermatologists and oncologists have long warned of the need to limit exposure under direct sunlight. One of the troubles – early wrinkles and age spots. It is necessary to use sunscreen and moisturizing the skin means.