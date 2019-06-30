5 beneficial properties of fat
Do not be afraid of fat. In General, vegetable oils and animal fats have a beneficial effect on health, if not to eat them uncontrollably.
On pages of media specialists discuss the properties of the fat. According to doctors, to eat fresh 10-30 grams of fat per day is not harmful, and useful. This product is an excellent source of vitamins A, D and E that effectively strengthens bones. Those who are struggling with excess weight, the media suggest to consume fat-free bread and only in the first half of the day.
Fat is helpful for heart patients. Research experts from the University of Munich showed that lard contains arachidonic acid belonging to the omega-6 unsaturated fatty acids. Arachidonic acid is part of cell membranes, is part of enzymes of the heart muscle, control the balance of cholesterol in the blood. German scientists came to the conclusion that to 30 grams of fat daily, you need to include in the diet of heart patients.
Fat AIDS in the formation of the brain. Two fatty acids present in the fat (linoleic and arachidonic) essential for the brain: they contribute to the formation and development of the brain in the fetus and child, and subsequently protect the brain throughout life.
Fat is perfect for frying. Today are usually fried in vegetable oils. But the same sunflower oil in the frying process emits extremely harmful peroxides and aldehydes, which contribute to the development of cancer, atherosclerosis, diseases of the joints. Fat for frying is much better, it is more resistant to high temperatures.
Fat strengthens the immune system. Fatty acids fat are involved in cholesterol metabolism and promotes the removal of toxins, thus protecting it from viruses and strengthening immunity. Fats fat does not overload the liver and are easily absorbed, their use improves metabolism.
The fat helps to preserve the shape. Fat is slowly digested and can support the feeling of satiety for a long time. In addition, it has choleretic action. Due to these properties, a slice of bacon, eaten in the morning helps to stay slim.