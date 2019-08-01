5 benefits of music for health
Many of us have heard the news that music is now used instead of anesthesia. This wonderful invention of mankind there are many other benefits for our health.
Reduces stress. Numerous studies have shown that reducing levels of the stress hormone cortisol it is necessary to listen to nice soothing music. It also stimulates the secretion of the hormone of good mood dopamine.
Improves the process of speech perception. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of technology proved that music helps children to process the word better, thereby strengthening their language skills.
Slows down aging of the brain. Listening or learning music helps to keep the brain a large amount of sensory information including visual, auditory, and tactile, the researchers found.
Strengthens cognitive skills. Listening or learning music improves the ability of the person to reading, writing, argumentation, and many other cognitive skills.
Improves eye care. Numerous studies have shown that classical music has a positive effect on the visual attentiveness of a person.