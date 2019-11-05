5 best juices to enhance memory
Excessive exercise, high stress, and aging — all this impairs our memory. Fortunately, there are drinks that enable us to slow the process down.
Carrot juice. Don’t underestimate the carrot, limiting its use to adding to salads and soups. This vegetable is present beta-carotene, which is very useful for memory. It is an antioxidant that protects against inflammation and helps to strengthen the intellect. In addition, carrot juice is sweet by nature, so you will be pleased to drink daily one or two glasses.
The tomato juice. Tomato it is absolutely necessary ingredients in most Russian dishes. Tomatoes contain lycopene — an antioxidant that protects brain cells. It also lowers blood pressure, maintains the health and radiance of the skin. Finally, tomato is a rich source of vitamins A and C.
Pomegranate juice. Brain cells require oxygen and nutrients for work and survival. Pomegranate juice helps to improve blood circulation and supply the brain. Therefore, a glass of pomegranate juice is very useful.
The beet juice. Also promotes the transfer is rich in oxygen and nutrients of blood to the brain. In addition, this juice keeps the brain in good shape and strengthens your memory at the expense of nitric oxide, which is present in it. It reduces blood pressure.
Berry smoothies. In various berries contain the most useful components. It is also a delicious component for a smoothie. Mix several types of berries for these drinks.