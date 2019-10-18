5 best oils for beautiful hair
Even our ancestors applied the oil to your hair before you rinse them well. It turns out that this technique works perfectly today, but only if we choose the correct oil.
Avocado oil to preserve hair volume. Over the years the number of hair on the head is reduced that acts on our psyche negatively. The avocado oil contains a lot of vitamins and nutrients, so it is rubbing and massage gently into the hair helps growth and stimulate the hair follicle. This oil creates a protective film around the follicle that prevents the hair to fall out.
Olive oil from dryness. Also known for its emollient properties. Used in many products for hair care, providing them with the hydration and comprehensive protection. Has the ability to penetrate deeply into the hair and make them shining, smooth and healthy.
Coconut oil for dandruff. Coconut oil provides our hair with plenty of nutrients, it has anti-inflammatory, soothes the scalp. All this makes it an excellent remedy for dandruff.
Castor oil for the length. It’s quite a heavy oil, it increases the weight of the hair. It is important to mix it with other oils or used in very small amounts. Mix castor oil with vitamin E and massage into the scalp massage movements. This stimulates the hair follicles and ensure a longer hair.
Argan oil for waviness. Argan oil also contains a lot of nourishing and moisturizing properties. This is a great way to make the hair more wavy, it gives our hair a peculiar softness and beauty.