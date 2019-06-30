5 best summer fruits for weight loss
In the summer we especially want to boast of a slender figure, because the weather allows you to do it. And here’s a seasonal summer fruit that allow you to get pleasure from their use and not to gain extra pounds.
1. Strawberries. All those who say that diet foods are tasteless, deeply mistaken. Add them to salads, cereals, smoothies or even baked goods, strawberries always gives any dish a pronounced pleasant taste. However, in Russia the custom to eat these berries in its original form, or with milk and a little sugar. 100 grams of strawberries has only 33 calories, but plenty of antioxidants that strengthen the immune system.
2. Raspberry. Juicy raspberry quickly improves mood. If you are trying to lose weight, then this is another reason to lean on the raspberries. 100 grams of these berries is 53 calories. You can add it to cereals or smoothies, or salads.
3. Watermelons. This fruit that more than 90% consists of water. Great product for improving the health of the kidneys. 100 grams of watermelon is 30 calories.
4. Peaches. Filled with nutrients and are one of the most healthy fruits. In 100 grams of peach 39 calories, but they contain phenolic compounds with anti-inflammatory and antidiabetic effects.
5. Papaya. 100 grams of this exotic fruit 43 calories. Papaya allows you to keep under control the level of sugar in the blood and strengthen the immune system.