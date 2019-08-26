5 carbohydrate-rich foods are beneficial for health
Carbohydrates today can be divided into two main groups – “simple” and “complex”. More healthy are the last: they are slower to digest, do not cause spikes in blood glucose and provide a lasting feeling of satiety.
We present to your attention a few products that contain “complex” carbohydrates and healthy.
Buckwheat
Buckwheat is a good source of not only carbohydrates, but also fiber, which is essential for normal digestion and helps feel full longer. This is why buckwheat is one of the most important products for those who want to lose weight or maintain weight.
Oats
Oatmeal contains carbohydrates contains five times more protein than. Despite this, a porridge made from oats is a good Breakfast option for everyone, even for losing weight. Oatmeal fiber helps to reduce cholesterol in the blood and, as a consequence, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Corn
Corn is another good source of carbohydrates, but to eat it without butter and with a minimum amount of salt. Corn is also rich in fiber, iodine, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and iron.
Green beans
In green beans low in calories, but contains useful “complex” carbohydrates, fiber and a little protein. Beans – a great product for those seeking to save weight and health.
Chickpeas
In chickpea a lot of “complex” carbohydrates. It also contains a lot of fiber that improves the state of intestinal microflora and accelerates the excretion of excess cholesterol. In addition, chickpeas are rich in manganese, which prevents premature aging.