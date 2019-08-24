5 changes in lifestyle that are required when an elevated level of cholesterol
High cholesterol can bring to a heart attack or stroke. To reduce the synthesis of this substance in the liver, doctors recommend to make a few changes in lifestyle.
To walk. For the prevention of high cholesterol it is important at least 3-4 times a week to walk at least half an hour. Also very useful simple exercise, any physical activity, tennis or volleyball.
Eat garlic. If there is no disease of the stomach and intestines, in day you should eat 2-3 cloves of garlic without heat treatment. This vegetable is an excellent “cleaner” vessels.
Foods to eat with pectin. Pectin – a kind of fiber. It is also effective to free the vessels from cholesterol build up on the walls. It is important to eat lentils, peas, beans and other legumes.
“Proper nutrition is the main non-drug way to lower cholesterol. It is necessary not only to include in the diet foods that help to reduce its concentration. To be excluded from the menu in the varieties of food and drinks that contribute to its increase. A healthy diet will not give a positive effect in combination with bad food,” — said the expert.
Clinical examination. To increase the level of cholesterol can lead some diseases – such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, kidney and liver. In this case, the anti-cholesterol can be effective only with the diagnosis and treatment of the underlying disease.
Attitude to the positive. Oddly enough, when cholesterol laughter acts as a medicine that improves the condition of blood vessels. Look for reasons for joy.