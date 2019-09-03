5 cities in the U.S., where the rapidly growing number of jobs
The US labor market remains a bright spot in the economy — it seems that the employers of America are ignoring growing in society, fears of a global slowdown in jobs.
According to new data published by Glassdoor on Tuesday, in August the number of jobs in the U.S. remained at a record high, an increase of 3.2% year on year to 5.94 million available positions. This is slightly below the July record 6 million jobs, writes Fox Business.
Despite the fact that the growth in the number of jobs declined slightly compared with 2018, as wage growth remains low and steady at 1.9 percent, the August figures showed that the labor market continues to expand at a moderate pace, and is a fundamentally healthy phenomenon.
Americans mostly reject fears of a recession, maintaining confidence in a stable state of the economy, with consumer sentiment near historic highs. This helps to develop industries such as retail, restaurants and bars, beauty and fitness.
You should pay attention to five cities in the U.S., where there has been a rapid increase in the number of jobs.
Boston
The number of jobs in Boston increased by 8.5%, which is the fastest rate among all U.S. cities. This is partly due to the fact that Boston wins because of the diverse labour market: there are such highly skilled industries as technology, as well as areas such as accounting, legal and consulting services. In Boston more than 155 400 open jobs.
Philadelphia
In August, the number of jobs increased by 5.8% compared to the same period last year, and the average base salary amounted to 56 972 dollars. According to Glassdoor, in Philadelphia, there are more than 111 000 jobs.
Atlanta
With the rate of employment growth of 5.5% Atlanta stopped short of the Philadelphia. In the capital of Georgia, however, a bit more jobs: 122 of 350 with an average base pay in the amount of 55 782 dollars.
Washington, D.C.
In the U.S. capital the number of jobs grew by 4.9% — more than 190 500 available jobs with an average income of $ 61 956 dollars.
Seattle
Seattle ranked fifth, the number of jobs increased by 4.3% year on year. In total, the city that gave rise to Amazon and Microsoft, there are more than 112 900 available jobs with an average income of 63 633 dollars.