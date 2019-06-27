5 common causes of bloating
Doctors have called the most common causes of bloating and flatulence.
Digestive problems and obesity. Doctors from the U.K. made in the publication Express the arguments about what contributes to bloating and increased flatulence. According to experts, the most common cause of these uncomfortable conditions is overeating and the associated style quickly to absorb food. At this, swallowed a lot of air, which causes accumulation of gases. In addition, the swelling contributes to excessive activity of bacteria in the small intestine.
Hormonal changes. The feeling of bloat is a common phenomenon at certain stages of the menstrual cycle in women. In their body this increases production of the hormone oestrogen, whose action is delayed in the body salts and fluid.
The irritable bowel syndrome. The symptoms of this disease, associated with disruption of the intestine, occur for no apparent reason. People can catch diarrhea, constipation, chronic abdominal pain, feeling of fullness of the abdomen. Bloating that occurs in victims of this syndrome often have excessive gas and painful cramping sensations in the gut.
Food Allergy. If a person is allergic to gluten, the process of digestion he inflammatory reactions, damaging the intestinal wall is damaged. This adversely affects the body’s ability to normally digest and other food components.
Lactose intolerance from dairy products, and allergic to meat, poultry, eggs, etc., can also lead to bloating.
Some types of cancer. With regular occurrence of bloating (especially if you have other unpleasant and painful symptoms in the stomach) you should always consult a doctor to rule out cancer. Ovarian cancer, pancreas and cancer of the uterus, colon and stomach cancer manifest themselves including in the form of bloating.