5 common habits that cause constipation
Many people suffer from constipation. Leave such a problem in any case impossible. Otherwise there may be a variety of problems with digestion. Not everyone realizes that sometimes he hurts himself. And it’s all in the habits that cause constipation. Read more about this in our material.
Habit # 1: lack of exercise
The lack of life physical activity is one of the most common habits of constipation. And not only adults but also children today. It is known that physical activity can accelerate blood circulation, metabolism, accelerate the digestion of food. This will be an excellent prevention of constipation.
So children, it is important to record in some sports section, to reduce the residence time at the computer or TV, and increase physical activity of the child. Adults have to start charging for Breakfast, three times a week to visit a gym, swimming pool or other sports. You can also follow a number of useful habits. For example, to replace a trip to work by public transport or car walk, take a walk, especially before bedtime, take the stairs instead of going to the desired floor on the Elevator.
Habit No. 2: fast carbs
If you love fast food, biscuits, sweets, don’t be surprised that you have constipation. Fans of fast carbs is much more likely to face this problem. This is especially dangerous when eating similar products dry. In this case, it is weakened intestinal peristalsis, delayed passage of fecal masses, and from the abundance of sugars irritated mucous membranes, which can cause inflammation. Besides, such food is not enough nutrients to maintain the body in working condition, but the dyes, empty calories, preservatives and other harmful additives is very — very and very much.
As a result, from such malnutrition should be abandoned. The menu should be more fruits and vegetables rich in fiber. Increase peristalsis can insoluble dietary fiber. Thanks to them, the discharge of gases and feces will be much easier and faster. The most effective are cabbage, tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, legumes, whole grains.
Habit # 3: lack of fluids
Drinking regime is an important component in the prevention of constipation. If a person drinks enough clean drinking water, the body will lack fluids. First and foremost it will affect the quality of the digestive system. The chair will become more dense, hard, bowel movements difficult. Sometimes the stool comes in the form of so-called “goat balls”.
It is therefore necessary to monitor the consumption of water. A day have to drink at least 2 liters of fluid to avoid constipation.
Habit # 4: taking vitamins
When you receive the different vitamins, constipation may occur. Especially problematic is the calcium, which is efficiently absorbed by the walls of the stomach and in excess disturb the function of the colon.
Usually the problem with difficulty bowel movement solved with the help of dairy products. But sometimes it can hurt. For example, only fresh yogurt relieves constipation, and yesterday can only reinforce the chair.
Another chair violates the substance is iron. In excess it may disturb bowel movements. Therefore, taking vitamins without medical supervision is not necessary.
Habit # 5: to hold back
Everyone knows the situation when there is no opportunity to go to the toilet. But the habit to endure can sometimes be the reason that causes constipation. Shyness is fraught with other health problems.
Constipation can acquire a chronic form, which will then require medical treatment.
