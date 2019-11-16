5 contributing to the stroke of the factors that many people underestimate
The relationship with stroke factors such as obesity or Smoking, is understandable, but there are also aspects of an increased risk of stroke, which are much less known and therefore underestimated. This was reported by German doctors on the portal Focus Online.
Overtime job. Irregular work threatens not only health, but also life: according to research, people who work more than 55 hours a week, have a 33% higher stroke risk than those who work 40 hours a week.
Noise. With the growth of pervasive noise and increases the number of people who come to the hospital because of a stroke. Danish scientists found that in people older than 65 years the risk of stroke increases in proportion to the level of noise in their residential area. When increasing the noise by 10 decibels the risk of stroke increased by as much as 27 percent.
Sweet soft drinks. Two daily cans of carbonated beverages without sugar can increase the risk of early death and stroke by almost a third, it showed the study of more than 80,000 women over the age of 50 years. It was found that women who regularly drank fizzy drinks had not only more likely to suffer from blood clots and cardiovascular disease, but also 16% more likely to die than those women who rarely drank such drinks.
Strong weight fluctuations. Researchers from South Korea came to the conclusion that extreme weight fluctuations are just as dangerous for health factors, and the constantly elevated levels of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. People whose weight measurements vary greatly throughout life, are the risk of stroke by 41% higher compared to those with stable weight.
Flu. Anyone who is suffering from the flu should be alert. American researchers examined patients who were hospitalized because of flu-like symptoms. On average, the risk of stroke within the following 15 days after hospitalization of these patients was 40% higher than in healthy people.