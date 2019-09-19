5 dangerous causes of dizziness
The most common cause of vertigo is fluctuation of blood pressure. However, the head can begin to spin and for other reasons, including the threat.
Trauma to the head. With a closed head injury vertigo usually develops immediately. But doctors warn that for some types of injuries dizziness may occur only 4-5 days after an episode of damage. Head injuries are dangerous are those violations that may arise as their consequences, sometimes very long term. Therefore, any such injury require examination by a neurosurgeon or a trauma surgeon.
The drop in blood sugar (hypoglycemia). The stable concentration of sugar in the blood is very important for the normal functioning of the brain. The cause of vertigo may be the reduction of sugar level, his fall to levels less than 3.3 mmol/L. Low blood sugar, in turn, can be the consequence of other adverse processes in the body, for example diabetes.
Anemia. Anemia when the body lacks iron, it decreases hemoglobin. In such circumstances, the person feels dizziness, headache, weakness. The most of anemia – lots of reasons. For example, not enough iron the body gets from food, or is bleeding, including internal. In addition, iron deficiency can be caused by gastric erosion or polyps, hemorrhoids, ulcers.
Ménière’s Disease. It’s a neurological system disorder manifested by dizziness, ringing, tinnitus, hearing loss, and autonomic disorders in the form of nausea, sweating and others. In the case of progression of Meniere’s disease the attacks of the strong vertigo can occur several times a day.
Epilepsy. The disease is not always manifested in the form of convulsions. Some forms of epilepsy are very different from classic. For example, when the temporal manifest themselves in periodic vertigo, not a seizure.