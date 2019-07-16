5 dangers of conventional blowing your nose
Desire sharply to clear her nose with blowing your nose in a handkerchief seems quite natural. More surprising to learn that there’s some danger to health.
Bleeding from the nose. Much prefer to blow my nose people can provoke the rupture of small blood vessels in the nose. This will cause bleeding. The probability is higher if your knife is already subjected to irritation due to colds.
Sinusitis. When the aggressive blowing the nose in the nasal cavity mucus accumulates in the sinus sinuses. And this can cause sinusitis, i.e. infection, worsening your condition.
Ear infections. Between the nasal cavity and ears there is a connection, and cleaning of the nose can lead to a “shot” bacteria in the ears. Many people experience ear infections after a cold. Fluid in the nasal passages accumulates and provokes these infections.
Fractures of the orbit. Sometimes the force of blowing your nose is so big that it leads to fracture of the orbit. Fortunately, this phenomenon occurs incredibly rarely.
A ruptured eardrum. If a blocked nose you’re trying to punch too aggressive, it can cause increased pressure inside the skull and lead to rupture of the eardrum. And these incidents also occur in medicine are extremely rare.