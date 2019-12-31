5 days in 2020: when you visit US national parks for free
Plan to visit one of the national parks of the United States in 2020? Whether you enjoy the impressive beauty of the Grand Canyon or to visit the geysers in Yellowstone, each of the parks offers the days when you can do it absolutely for free. This writes Travel and Leisure.
Every year the national Park Service designates several free days, when visitors can visit the Park without paying entrance (which usually costs from 5 to 35 dollars for one car). This year there will be 5 days when you will be free to visit any of the magnificent national parks in the country.
The days of free access to national parks in 2020:
- January 20: Martin Luther king
- April 18: first day of Week national parks of the United States (a weekly event held in parks across the country)
- August 25: the birthday of the national parks
- September 26: national public lands day
- November 11: veterans Day
Over the past several years admission to the parks has increased. Popular parks such as Yosemite national Park and Zion national Park, take $ 35 per vehicle. But only 111 of 419 national parks charge entrance fees, making the remaining 308 free to visit at any time of the year.
How to visit dozens of national parks in the USA for $80 read our material.