5 drinks, which doctors advise to refuse
Tea bags, soft drinks, coffee 3-in-1… Doctors urged to carefully control their drinking and called drinks, which should be abandoned.
Tea bags.The experts analysed several dozen types of tea. As a result, in the eleven varieties of tea bags were found Escherichia coli, and some had traces of mold.
Sodas. They contain a lot of sugar. Too much that it passed unnoticed for health. For example, in the Cola 0.33 litre may contain from 6.5 to 8 cubes of sugar. Doctors warn that regular consumption of these drinks contributes not only completeness, but also diabetes, cardiovascular disease, skin aging, urinary problems.
As for unsweetened beverages, then the contained carbon dioxide irritating the gastric mucosa and disrupts the motility of the intestine.
Instant coffee. It contains less nutrients than in a custard, but apart from them — and even the substance remaining after long-term industrial processing. If you drink instant coffee on an empty stomach, you can “earn” serious problems with the stomach — gastritis, ulcers.
Coffee “3 in 1”. According to doctors, this drink contains a lot of sugar and instead of milk in it usually add substitutes, including those based on palm oil. Actually the coffee in that drink little, but calories in excess.
Juices in packages. Advising to abandon the constant use of such juices, doctors compared their effect with the effect of sweet drinks: juices, they argue, is better than soda only because it does not contain carbon dioxide.