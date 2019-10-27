5 effective applications for blocking telemarketing calls
The telemarketers are ruthless and can considerably spoil the life of the owner of the phone — that is, for each of us. Here are 5 mobile apps with the highest rating can permanently block robotic calls.
If there’s one issue that unites Americans, it is an aversion to the robotic calls, says Money Talks News.
These pre-recorded messages are so common that you probably already received them today. In the report, Consumer Reports States that in 2018 on phones in the United States concluded a record number of robotic calls. Their total number reached 48 billion, or about 1500 robotic calls per second.
Since this is largely a bipartisan issue that lawmakers come together to solve the problem at a high level. Preparing a new draft law on the criminal offense while using phone calls (TRACED). One of the goals of this bill is to promote authentication technology that blocks potentially fraudulent numbers and allows users to decide to answer the call or not.
However, while the bill is not passed, you may have to take matters into their own hands in the literal sense of the word. There are several mobile apps that block robotic calls on your mobile phone. These applications were selected primarily based on their ratings in Google Play and App Store, and on the basis that they are recognized by the Federal trade Commission and they have adequate privacy policy.
1. Hiya
Hiya have such a big database of phone numbers that the program can effectively identify robotic calls, telemarketers, collectors and even the so-called neighbor spoofing calls (calls from numbers that look suspiciously similar to yours). When such action occurs, you will receive automatic notification that indicates the type of the caller.
Hiya also proposes to assign a caller ID, which is helpful when you first call the office of your new doctor. The program will provide the name with a number, so you can save it in contacts. If you share your contacts with Hiya, the application will be able to better identify incoming calls. However, in its privacy policy clearly States that you may not share their contacts.
- Cost: Hiya, you can download for free, but its platform Premium offers “the most advanced protection challenges.” The premium service costs $ 25 a year.
- Compatible with: Android and iOS
2. Nomorobo
If Hiya asks permission to use your contacts, then Nomorobo does not imply obtaining such access. In the cloud, Nomorobo uses a “simultaneous ring”. This technology directs incoming calls to the second line, which detects Robo-calls and hangs up before you get the call.
Important numbers are unknown — for example, school lines and doctor’s offices. The authors of the app claim that it will stop spoofing and neighbor calls and will protect you from more than 1.5 million fraud. Application has been made its Creator a winner of the FTC Robocall Challenge in 2013.
- Cost: $20 per year per mobile device or free for fixed phones
- Compatible with: Android and iOS
- Note: Nomorobo almost perfect rating in the Apple App Store, but pretty low on Google Play.
3. PrivacyStar
App to block known fraudsters and allows you to add other phone numbers to block. According to the statistics application, PrivacyStar according to the FTC about the hundreds of thousands of violators.
The company provides search, back number, so you can decide whom you want to block in the future. PrivacyStar also offers caller ID and makes another step forward with the help of the function “CallerYD”, through which you can know who is calling and why.
- Cost: free services include automatic fraud protection, and unlimited messages on violators of the FTC. The cost of the full package is $ 3 a year after the 30-day free trial.
- Compatible with: Android and iOS
4. RoboKiller
The app allows you to take revenge on the telemarketers. Before the robot will bother you, RoboKiller the answering machine accepts the call and takes the con man. Representatives RoboKiller claim that the app can reduce spam by 90% in first 30 days.
How it works: bots chase spammers a long message, deliberately wasting time spammer. You can record your own message for the answer of the bot. Listen to recorded calls in your SpamBox and get revenge.
Thanks to its unique and interesting technology, call blocking, RoboKiller took first place in the FTC Robocall Challenge in 2015.
- Cost: after a seven-day free trial prices range from 1 to 30 dollars a year.
- Compatible with: Android and iOS
5. YouMail
YouMail provides a few cloud-based telecommunications services, including visual Voicemail. This technology sends a text to your voice mail messages in a list so that you can easily read, listen, delete, save or reply. Visual Voicemail can be activated on any device and keeps all your messages in the cloud.
Lock robotic calls — this feature of YouMail. When calling an unknown number that YouMail compares the number with its database to determine whether it is spam. YouMail answers spam calls with a recorded message about the failure and removes your phone number from the list of spammers. It blocks Robo calls in the source and “helps to ensure” that you will no longer receive calls from this spammer.
- Cost: the basic visual Voicemail free. Plans with additional features are available for $5.99 or $10.99 with in a month.
- Compatible with: Android and iOS