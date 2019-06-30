5 essential oils for asthma
Asthma attacks are accompanied by severe shortness of breath when the person can’t breathe. In addition to medicines as a complementary medicine, you can use essential oils.
The eucalyptus oil. This essential oil helps to expand the Airways and reduce the degree of stiffness of the bronchi.
Peppermint oil. Several scientific studies have shown that peppermint oil contains active ingredient called L-menthol, thanks to which it can fight inflammation and relieve the symptoms of asthma.
The oil of thyme. This oil has antiseptic properties, it effectively cleanses the lungs and restores respiratory functions of the body.
Ginger oil. Ginger oil is struggling with the contractions of the respiratory tract and inflammatory processes. This oil facilitates the process of breathing.
The lavender oil. Inhalation of this essential oil inhibits allergic inflammation and reduces the production of mucus.