5 facts about the taste that can surprise
The taste of the food is pretty controversial topic. Everyone has their own, in spite of the common signs. These facts about the taste that can truly amaze you.
Information interferes with the taste
We used to know in advance that we are waiting for and read reviews about a particular product (the dish). That’s what bothers us. Knowledge. Thus, in one study, volunteers were given five different wines to sample. Prices per bottle ranged from 3 to 55 euros. At least participants said that, and in fact, the brand had three, two different price tag. Not thinking that they were given cheap wine, the volunteers found it delicious, exquisite. Thus, the belief that the product is more expensive, therefore more quality and tasty, it works.
Bloody Mary
German airline Lufthansa found out that tomato juice on Board the plane drink more often. It turned out, the brain in flight, low humidity and the sound of the plane, the taste of tomato juice seemed to make passengers more pleasant. At the same time, the taste on earth seemed to them stale.
Treatment of depression
Emotions and taste are closely intertwined. Depression, anxiety, unstable States of mind aromas can erode. A specific treatment of these problems can affect taste. One study showed that treated depression increased the ability to distinguish between the bitterness, sweetness, acid. Sometimes narrative therapy can be much more effective medication.
Additional flavors
Some scholars argue that the sixth taste has a right to exist. But now there is an opinion about the existence and the seventh taste. In mice there are two receptors that feel “milovy” taste or the taste of calcium. One of them are in human language. Also, there are pungent (spicy) and chilly tastes that convince the brain about temperatures. Also there are opinions, if there’s a taste of oil and metal.
Thermal tasters
Each person has their own taste buds, similar to fingerprints. But a large part belongs to the group, which had the same basic tastes with approximately the same intensity. But there are thermal tasters that determine cold food as well as sour and sweet as hot. Other sensitive to coriander, which is similar in taste to them as soap. Others completely tasteless, that is, they have few taste buds.