5 foods that increase the number of “good” bacteria
A huge number of scientific studies have shown that the number and varieties of “good” bacteria in the intestine depends on many aspects of our health. Bacteria protect our heart and blood vessels, protect against diabetes and even tumors.
Yogurt. He is deservedly considered one of the best sources of probiotics. Be sure to choose yogurt containing no sugar but with fats.
Yogurt. Another food product subjected to fermentation. Kefir can contain up to 61 strains of bacteria and fungi. This is a great and rich source of probiotics.
Almonds. These nuts also have properties of probiotics. So, they increase the number of “good” bacteria in the gut.
Olive oil. Diet with fatty acids and polyphenols contributes to the development of a sufficient number of intestinal bacteria and microbes that are beneficial to our health. Many fatty acids and polyphenols contained in olive oil.
Bananas. It is not enough just to have “good” bacteria in the gut, they still need to feed. They love to feed on fiber, and bananas contain a lot of this component.