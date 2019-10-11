5 foods that should be in the diet of every woman
The use of these products helps to maintain female health and beauty, experts say. In their view, such products are appropriate in diet women, regardless of age.
Dairy products. One of the best AIDS women weight and visual appeal is calcium and its sources. Products with calcium supports healthy teeth, hair and nails, strengthen bones and protect against back problems, instrumental in the process of strengthening muscles.
Calcium is the primary trace element of all dairy products is calcium. Of his non-dairy sources in the diet useful to include tofu and nuts.
A red fish. All varieties of red fish provide the female body is indispensable for its healthy omega-3 acids. Doctors advise women to eat salmon or salmon at least twice a week, it helps prevent early wrinkles, helps to preserve the facial oval. These acids increase coefficient of elasticity of a skin, its protection from damage.
Products with vitamin C. Being a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C acts an anti-aging way, improves the condition and appearance of the skin. Vitamin C supports the immune and nervous systems, strengthens the protective functions of the body.
Broccoli. Women are recommended to consume broccoli at least twice a week. This vegetable improves the activity of the organism, preventing reproduction of harmful bacteria and prolongs its youth.
Chocolate. Many scientists believe chocolate is not just useful, but essential for women. It is, above all, about dark or bitter chocolate. It is composed of magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc and phosphorus — these minerals stabilize the female hormones.