5 foods that will help fight a cold
In order to get rid of a cold that is so common in the fall, people often resort to potent drugs, which is not always appropriate. Effective support may be provided by conventional products, without affecting thus negatively on other areas of health.
Green tea. Its use can greatly relieve runny nose. This is due to the fact that it supplies the organism with substances with anti – inflammatory action of flavonoids. In addition, the tea has a warming effect, which also has a very positive impact on improving health.
Vitamin C. Foods rich in this vitamin help reduce the duration of colds. Finnish scientists have found that when taking 8 grams of ascorbic acid a period of the disease was reduced by 19%.
Med. It is known that it also possesses antibacterial properties that allows its use in many diseases, including rhinitis. For greater efficiency honey is best consumed with warm milk or warm water.
Blueberries. In fact, blueberries are one of the most active antioxidants. The use of blueberries allows you to heal the body as a whole, because it has a stimulating effect on the immune system. Accordingly, the recovery is faster.
The garlic and onions. These popular products have pronounced antibacterial properties that can effectively fight the symptoms of the common cold and other similar diseases. Moreover, if in the initial period of the disease, when there occurred swelling of the mucous membrane, to breathe the sweet smells of garlic or onion, you can interrupt the disease at the stage of occurrence.