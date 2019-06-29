5 fruits and vegetables that strengthen the heart
Insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables as a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. The more you lean on the most useful for our heart products.
Berries. They are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins that protect against oxidative stress and inflammatory processes. These are two important factor in the development of heart disease.
Tomatoes. These vegetables contain lycopene — a natural plant pigment with powerful and strong properties of antioxidants. That is why tomatoes can neutralize the harmful effects of free radicals, prevent oxidative damage and inflammation.
Broccoli. Excellent source of antioxidant lutein and vitamin C. Broccoli reduces cholesterol level and prevents the pathological changes in the blood vessels.
Spinach. This vegetable is rich in magnesium, which supports healthy heart rhythms. A great way to prevent arrhythmias.
Asparagus. A natural and rich source of folate. Asparagus prevents accumulation in the body amino acid called homocysteine. Elevated homocysteine is associated with an increased risk of heart disorders like disease of the coronary arteries, and strokes.