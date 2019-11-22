5 fruits that you should include in the diet to lower cholesterol
High in fiber and certain nutrients in some fruits helps to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. High cholesterol is a leading factor of heart disease.
Cholesterol is found in every cell of the body and performs important natural functions, stimulating various activities in the body including digestion, hormone production and more. There are two types of cholesterol. HDL (high-density lipoproteins) or “good” cholesterol, important for the normal functioning of the body: it is required to transport waste and toxins. LDL cholesterol (low density lipoproteins), also known as “bad”, is one of the five major groups of lipoproteins carrying the fat molecules throughout the body. The “bad” cholesterol forms a layer of plaque on the arterial walls, which hampers blood flow and further promotes high blood pressure, stroke.
Cholesterol is closely related to the style of food. Regular consumption of TRANS fats, French fries, hamburgers and other dishes fast food more likely that your cholesterol levels will rise. On the other hand, supplementing the diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains rich in fiber can help to control LDL cholesterol.
What exactly the fruit experts suggest to add to food to reduce the harmful and dangerous for the body type of cholesterol?
Avocado. Its consumption is highly recommended for patients with high blood pressure. Avocado provides the body with antioxidants, vitamins K, C, B5, B6, E and monounsaturated fats, which help to maintain good heart function and reduce the risk of stroke. By eating avocado body regulates levels of LDL cholesterol and HDL, and also triglycerides in the blood.
Apples. Their use also helps the body to manage cholesterol. Studies have shown that pectin, type of fiber, present in apples, along with other components (polyphenols), reduces the level of harmful LDL cholesterol and slows the oxidation which is associated with the development of atherosclerosis. Apple polyphenols prevent the damage to the heart muscle and blood vessels by free radicals.
Citrus fruits. Lemons, tangerines, limes, oranges and grapefruits contain a substance hesperidin, which can reduce the symptoms of hypertension. Their pectin and limonoids connection can slow down typical of the atherosclerosis process of hardening of the arteries and reduce unhealthy LDL-cholesterol in the blood.
Kiwi. Norwegian researchers found: kiwi helps to burn bad fats in the body, which eliminates the blood vessels from clots and prolong life. Experts suggest every day to eat two or three fruit this fruit. The effect of diet occur in the month: this reduces the risk of blood clots and reduced levels of harmful fatty acids in the blood. Fiber kiwi promotes the excretion of cholesterol and normalizes digestion. Also, these fruits have anticancer, antioxidant effect, improves physical performance.
Apricots (dried apricots). Like apples, they contain a lot of pectin is a substance binds cholesterol and removes it from the body. In addition, pectin has the ability to bind ions of heavy metals, pesticides and other hazardous substances, promoting their excretion. Dried apricots – source of vitamin e, is able to influence the content of cholesterol in the body. The highest concentration of this vitamin in sour apricots.