5 habits that will make your feet beautiful and healthy
To the master pedicure be obliged to go more often to monitor the condition of your fingers and toes. But the paradox is that the more often you go to a specialist, the faster ogrubevaet skin. How to learn to cope without the pedicure, will be discussed in our material.
Habit 1: wear comfortable shoes
Many women suffer for beauty. Including wear extremely uncomfortable shoes. But it is wrong. It is not necessary to do this because of what fashionable things do. Shoes should be comfortable, suitable size. Otherwise formed hard corns, which can be removed only with the help of machines. And for this you will need to go to the chiropodist. If you wear comfortable shoes, the trips to the specialist will be reduced to zero.
Habit 2: invisible transactions
Penny invisible transactions can hide under any kind of shoes. They will protect the feet from corns and calluses. So, will not force you to frequently visit the master pedicure.
Habit 3: silicone pads
Most of these pads to use when wearing open summer shoes. After all, sometimes sandals can seriously harm and even lead to death. Silicone “pads” is ideal in this case.
Habit 4: don’t go barefoot in the house
Even if the house has the ideal clean and have a warm floor, it is not advised to walk barefoot in your house. The skin is naturally smooth, so skin cells will cling to any surface. Ideally, the house should be walking in thin socks. Slippers are not suitable for this purpose. They are less likely to be erased, and hence can lead to spread of bacteria.
Habit 5: baby cream
Twice a day you should use baby cream. In manufacturing such tools are used radically different standards. Baby cream hypoallergenic, helps to soften the skin and to forget about regular trips to the manicurist.
Medikforum