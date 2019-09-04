5 habitual medications that can be dangerous
The usual medication is from a home kit can give dangerous side effects, warn doctors.
Experts call always carefully examine the instructions to the drugs and not to take the medicine according to the principle “that was always my mother.” Even familiar drugs can be dangerous, because their effect is associated with a number of certain processes in the body, which may affect various organs.
Antibiotics. Doctors strongly recommend not to take antibiotics on their own, without the appointment of a specialist. Their use contributes to bacterial mutation that allows dangerous microorganisms to develop resistance to the drugs.
Statins. You should not consider drugs statins, which reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, is absolutely safe. Among the side effects of these drugs is the development of diabetes, liver failure, brain damage.
The paracetamol. It is one of the most popular in pharmacies antipyretics and sold without prescription. Meanwhile, the improper admission of the drug leads to liver damage and increases the risk of death.
Aspirin. Another widely known drug perhaps the most popular. It is used to bring the temperature down or to stop a headache. But if you accidentally take too large a dose, the body may suffer greatly. Aspirin can cause internal bleeding and paralysis of the respiratory tract.
Celecoxib. Known as anti inflammatory and analgesic remedy for inflammation of joints, arthritis. With his reception and the doctors believe excessive strain on the heart and high risk for a heart attack.