5 harmful foods which you should not refuse
Harmful products made to eliminate from the diet. But there is such food, which is not so clear. In this article we will tell you about five of harmful products, from which not refuse.
Ice cream
Ice cream may be not a harmful product. But the main condition in this case — less sugar and no dyes. Then the product will be very useful for the bones, because of its composition rich in calcium and phosphorus. In addition, the summer treat is beneficial for blood clotting. So from this “harmful” product should not refuse, but must be carefully refers to his choice.
Condensed milk
Again, it is important to pay attention to the composition of such a harmful product. It should only be milk and sugar no vegetable fat in sight can be no quality of condensed milk. If you can find such a product, they can not refuse, because it contains a lot of calcium. It is important not to overindulge — too high may be the amount of sugar in the condensed milk.
Palm oil
Palm oil can be very helpful if you add it to salads and other dishes. Harmful, it would seem that the product will do a great service to the human body. The composition of this product ensures reduced risk of various diseases, including lowering the likelihood of stroke. But remember that it’s not about that, which supply store-bought cakes.
Fat
It is a very oily product that is find fault all nutritionists in excessive in animal fats. It is especially bad for losing weight people, say experts and ordinary people. But all is not so simple. If there is bacon every day (no more than 30 grams), it is possible to significantly reduce cholesterol levels. All a matter of arachnology acid, which also helps to improve the immune system. In addition, the product is rich in vitamin A, E and D that also will not harm a person.
Chewing gum
Finally, after all these harmful products will be helpful to consume chewing gum. It unfairly excluded from the life and of the human diet, although it is useful to maintain oral health. It can clean the teeth, remove plaque and food debris from the oral cavity. Of course, that the gum is not detrimental to the health, it needs to be without sugar.