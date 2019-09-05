5 health effects, which makes swimming
Swimming not only helps to keep fit, but also protects the body from diseases. What are the health effects of swimming are especially appreciated by doctors?
Develops muscle mass. One of the important advantages of swimming over other types of physical activity – it gives the effect of integrated training: the floating man. simultaneously work all the muscles. According to doctors, from a variety of cardio training is the fastest swimming gets your muscles tone and makes them stronger.
Slows down aging. As you age, the muscles occur unfavourable changes leading to loss of muscle mass and
the loss of muscle strength. Studies show that training the muscles helps to resist aging. Women after the age of menopause, faced with the problem of age-related accelerated loss of muscle mass, the doctors recommend aerobic exercise. Swimming is ideally suited for this.
Improves joint mobility. While swimming, the joints are active, however, due to the fact that the body is immersed in water, load neither of them is minimal. By means of exercises in the water can restore joint flexibility and normal range of motion to improve the condition of the spine.
Healthier heart. When swimming, there is an effect of pressure on the body, which increases blood flow to the heart. Thus intensifitsiruetsa the power of the heart, becoming stronger and better protected against disease development.
Normalizes blood sugar. Through swimming the body fails to stabilize blood sugar and maintain it in such a long time. People who have diabetes, both the first and second type, the physicians are advised to visit the pool at least three times a week.