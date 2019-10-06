5 health problems resulting from overeating
When overeating for a person becomes commonplace, it could seriously harm your health. Experts told, what problems can occur due to excess food in the stomach.
Bloating. Perhaps it arises first after it was eaten too much food. The feeling of bloating is the fact that too much food-filled stomach puts pressure on other organs. At this moment the person begins to seem that he lacks air, and it really is as easy just physically not enough space for normal breathing. The lack of oxygen supply that develops in these conditions, can lead to other unpleasant States of drowsiness, lethargy, fatigue. The heart and brain while suffering from a lack of oxygen in the blood the most.
Heartburn. In the case of overeating filled the stomach facilitates the esophagus begins to experience increased load. In its lower part can be opened sphincter, then the stomach contents enters the esophagus. Gastric acid burn the delicate mucous membranes and a burning sensation. In some cases, the reaction bodies are such that the person experiences nausea and urge to vomit. All of this is a fertile ground for the development of such dangerous phenomena as bulimia, is extremely dangerous for the condition of the digestive tract, teeth, gums and jaws.
Hormonal problem. Overeating is able to “break down” healthy production mechanism in the body of insulin, a hormone that regulates the absorption of sugar from food. In particular, because of the excess food eaten in the blood increases dramatically the level of glucose in the future it will turn into excess fat accumulates in the body. The consequence could be the development of obesity and diabetes.
The “floated” waist. Have you ever heard that people overeat broccoli or celery? One of the problems associated with overeating, is that the absorbed products with high levels of sugar, fat and calories. If such a diet creates a calorie surplus, when they are used more than is spent, it inevitably leads to excess weight.
The nutrient deficiency. The paradox, but peredayuschiy people often do not get the right amount of necessary vitamins, minerals, proteins and other nutrients. They eat a lot of industrial products, while the nutrients are contained in a natural. Nutrient deficiency may lead to the development of numerous disorders, it affects almost all the organs.