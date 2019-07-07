5 health problems that should be afraid after 40 years
Scientists conducted a study and found the average person after the age of 40 has 5 health problems. They said they should be wary, as at this age the diseases may not manifest.
Employees of the University of Flinders in the course of scientific work has managed to prove that most people after 40 years is at risk. Many diseases at this age already threaten human health, but yet do not manifest themselves symptomatically, but because their speakers consider themselves completely healthy. During the experience, which was attended by 560 people, the doctors confirmed their suspicions. The experiment allowed participants who do not have complaints of health, aged from 40 to 75 years. After a detailed examination of the volunteer experts have compiled a list of 5 health issues that manifested each of the volunteers. First of all we are talking about high blood pressure. Also, many have experienced problems with memory. In addition, they begin to experience cognitive impairment. Completes the list of unsatisfactory physical condition. Many were unable to perform the simplest exercises.
Researchers recommend that middle-aged people don’t ignore transient symptoms at least once a year undergo a medical check. Most often no one does, since total employment does not allow you to allocate time for it, but it is extremely important to monitor their health and identify potential disease to severe exacerbations or progression to chronic stage.