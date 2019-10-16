5 helpful nutrition tips for smokers
Some adjustments in the diet help to compensate for the damage caused to the lungs by years of Smoking — at least partially. Scientists advise smokers to consume certain foods.
Often there are tomatoes, apples, bananas. According to the study, authored by scientists from Johns Hopkins University, diet with plenty of tomatoes, apples and bananas helps to repair damage in the lungs caused by cigarettes – but only in former smokers. It was found that ex-smokers who ate a lot of tomatoes and fruits, especially apples, slowly decreased lung capacity.
Eat soya. Smokers often develop COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease where shortness of breath and a chronic cough develops with sputum. Japanese researchers found that soy products in the diet of smokers affect the incidence of COPD. According to the researchers, soy products contain anti-inflammatory substances that can increase protection of the lungs of smokers from the ravages of tobacco, regular consumption of soybeans provides more lung capacity.
More antioxidants. Smoking increases the body’s level of free radicals destructive to cells. Free radicals fighting antioxidants — particularly vitamin E and vitamin C. Smokers should take care to provide food of sufficient amount of these trace elements.
To drink green tea. A study on the effect of green tea on the lungs was carried out by researchers from the University of Taiwan. They came to the conclusion that its use helps the lungs of smokers to stay longer in shape. Experts have found that people who smoked and did not drink green tea, was ill with lung cancer 12 times more often in smokers who drank daily at least one Cup of this tea.
To love broccoli. Ex-smokers are particularly well broccoli protects against cancer, the conclusion on this was made by scientists from the Institute of Oncology at Roswell Park. They stated that broccoli and Kale are of great benefit to smokers, especially ex — their risk of developing lung cancer is reduced by 20-55%.