5 home remedies that may be worse than the disease
The main commandment of any treatment: do no harm!
It is hard to count how many home remedies exist, because each case of sickness or external defect you will always find some home recipes. Experts warn that certain types of home therapy can be worse than the disease.
For example, doctors strongly recommend to use at home lemon juice for teeth whitening. The consequence of this struggle with the dark enamel may be the appearance of caries and hypersensitivity of teeth. Also, the teeth can then appear dark spots.
Dangerous and this kind of home treatment as the oil burns. Doctors warn that burn – it is primarily an open wound, and the lubrication oil can lead to the penetration of microorganisms and infection.
In any case, you cannot use a home method, as kerosene from a sore throat. Diluted with water, kerosene advises the adherents of “folk medicine” for rinsing and lubricating the throat with angina. Experts note that the effects of such procedures can be liver damage and poisoning of the body, because kerosene is actively absorbed into the bloodstream through the mucous membranes.
Also condemned by doctors and this kind of home treatment as strikes young nettles. It is believed that it helps with radiculitis, osteochondrosis, varicose veins. But treatments with nettle is not safe – burns on the skin from it in many cases lead to allergic reactions: you experience redness, itching, swelling. In a worst case scenario may develop angioedema, can result in death without prompt medical care.
In addition, experts urge not to use turpentine for the treatment of arthritis, arthrosis, sciatica, or heart disease. Turpentine baths are used in medicine, but in the home to practice these baths are dangerous. With an excess of turpentine in the water causes such symptoms as rapid heart rate, and increased the production of histamine. Consequences of these processes can be a severe allergic reaction, eczema and other skin diseases and poisoning, arrhythmia, and stroke.