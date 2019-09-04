5 home treatments to which it is better not to use
Even if these methods seem to have been tested and known since childhood, use them in the form of self-help, the doctors do not advise.
One of the most common home treatments is the use of oil against burns. Doctors warn against such assistance as it is very dangerous. The oil in this case only increases the temperature of the skin, exacerbating the tissue damage. With any burn as a first aid skin to be cooled, for example water from the tap, experts stress.
Also no need to tip the head in the nose of krovotechenieand because blood thus likely to penetrate into the esophagus and stomach. It would be correct to impose on the nose a cold compress and call an ambulance if blood does not stop for a long time.
In addition, doctors suggest to forget about such home remedy for heartburn like soda. Soda is not suitable for the treatment of heartburn, it can lead to serious complications. Although after taking the acid level in the stomach is really reduced, after some time, the acid begins to produce with greater intensity that threatens to damage the stomach walls, their inflammation and injuries.
One of the best kinds of home therapy in case of infections go easy on the onion and garlic. But these funds can be negative effects. If you eat these foods in large quantities, due to the impact of their contained volatile may suffer cardio-vascular system and mucous membranes, warn doctors.
To knock on the back of a manwho choked on a piece of food – the usual measure, so do almost everything. But it’s wrong! Experts note that such actions can only worsen the human condition. Knocking him on the back, you can change the position of a foreign body in the organism and to ensure that the stuck fragment of food will eventually clog the Airways. In this case you need not to knock on the back, and to apply the Heimlich.