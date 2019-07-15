5 important facts about affordable health insurance for children in new York
With the first month of life and during adolescence every child needs quality health insurance. Children under 19 are eligible for acting new York state insurance program ChildHealthPlus, high-quality and affordable.
Despite the fact that this program operates in the state of new York since 1991 and now it is used more than 390 000 children, many state residents are not fully aware of all advantages and possibilities of this program.
If you want to provide your child with medical insurance, present to you the five basic things you should know about ChildHealthPlus:
1. To make ChildHealthPlus at any time of the year. No need to wait for the beginning of season clearance — you can do it today!
2. Limitations on income are not available. The child may obtain coverage regardless of family income until reaching the age of 19. The level of income affects the monthly premiums — they can be completely absent or be only $ 9 per month.
3. No charges for visits or partial payments of insurance services. All preventive care is fully covered, including routine visits, immunizations and diagnostic tests. Coverage also extends to visits to specialists that you may need your child for any diagnosed conditions.
4. Dental treatment, help with problems with eyesight or hearing also included in the program. Child Health Plus provides children access to dental care, eye, hearing and even speech therapy.
5. Emergency care also are covered. If your children or adolescents play sports or other outdoor activities you can think about what happens if the baby’s gonna need a trip in the ambulance or emergency care for trauma. Child Health Plus not only covers this kind of medical emergency, but the x-rays, and any follow up care that you may need your child for proper recovery and return to active life as quickly as possible.
