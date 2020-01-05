5 incredible places that are in USA
One of the most incredible aspects of traveling in the US is the abundance of exotic places on every corner. Publishing Only in Your State put together a list of the most incredible places that are certainly worth a visit.
1. Denali national Park, Alaska
If you have ever dreamed about traveling to the Himalayas, you may seduce the rocky mountain landscape Denali national Park. Here you can enjoy Denali, the highest mountain in the USA, with an altitude of over 20,000 feet (6,000 m). It’s not much less mount Everest — and that comparison does not end there. Beautiful Hiking trails and the opportunity to see wildlife on every corner — isn’t this the perfect place to stay.
2. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe is the energy that you will notice from the minute you arrive. He not only is considered the oldest state capital in the United States, but also one of the brightest. Unique Adobe architecture, combined with countless art museums, delicious food and stunning desert landscapes make this city an unforgettable place.
3. National Park Joshua tree, California
Arriving in national Park Joshua tree in southern California, you may feel that you have arrived on another planet. The famous trees that grow in the area are quaint and beautiful additions to desert landscape. No less stunning are massive boulders with a height of several hundred feet. It is a Paradise for lovers and photographers.
4. Big Sur, CA
It is easy to understand why so many people compare the coastal landscape of big sur with the Italian Riviera. The mountains of Santa Lucia, combined with emerald-blue water of the ocean provides a stunner, with whom its beauty can be compared only to the Mediterranean.
5. Park The Great Sand Dunes, Colorado
The largest Park in North America, this stretch of Golden sand, it seems to come from nowhere. Travellers and explorers love to climb the dunes and admire the view from the highest dune, the height of which 750 feet (228 m).