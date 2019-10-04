5 instances when useful fiber becomes harmful
Fiber useful as a means of prevention of obesity, diabetes, heart attacks and strokes. But there are times when gluten is harmful – for example, that exacerbates some diseases.
About the usefulness and importance of fiber intake a lot to say. Once in the stomach, fiber absorbs 10-15% of cholesterol and bile acids that protects from fluctuations of glucose and insulin in the blood reduces the level of estrogen and thereby reduce the risk of breast cancer. Fiber is the “superpixel” for beneficial intestinal bacteria, thus having a positive effect on the status of the CNS.
However, in the case of Crohn’s disease such a useful fiber is contraindicated. Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the intestinal mucosa becomes inflamed due to the attack of own body. The person with this disease eats but loses weight, he observed diarrhoea, weakness, fever. Fiber intake irritate even more and increases the pain.
Harmful fiber and ulcerative colitis – inflammatory disease of the large intestine, also associated with autoimmune disorders. Consumption able in this case to provoke bleeding and diarrhea.
In people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, food rich in fiber, stays in the body, which causes bloating, flatulence, abdominal pain, disorders of the chair. In such circumstances it is better for a while to give up foods with fiber, experts say.
It also happens that a person decides to make their diet healthier and start eating more fruits and vegetables, useful grains. A commendable initiative, but a sharp increase of fiber in the diet can harm the usual processes of digestion, cause bloating, diarrhoea, problems with the chair and other problems. Anyone who wants to go to HLS, nutritionists advise to add fiber gradually, so as not to injure the intestinal flora.
In addition, the high level of fiber in the diet can harm if the lack of fluid. If the water in the diet a little, and a lot of fiber, there are problems with a chair.