5 items, when you buy it is better to overpay for a known brand
The goods created as a cheaper copy of the branded original is a good way to save money, but in some cases the present version is significantly superior. Certainly for many of the famous brands we overpay just for a name, but sometimes it’s worth it, says Money Talks News.
We, the consumers, can easily succumb to the lure of advertising in which goods are depicted as more effective, more prestigious or higher quality, although there are actually goods to another brand or category no name, which are essentially identical and are cheaper. But there are exceptions when the purchase of a branded product makes sense, even if will cost you more.
1. Detergent for washing of linen and clothes
If you don’t treat those who refuse synthetic detergents, and prefer to buy powders and gels for washing in the shops, it is best to stick to known and tested brands. This powder not only washes well, but also can be used as a stain remover.
In a recent test Consumer Reports was used two proprietary detergent — Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release and Persil ProClean Stain Fighter against six of the spray stain removers (all branded products). Pre-treatment of stains with detergents were more effective than five of the six stain removers, and was close to the result of the sixth OxiClean MaxForce stain remover.
2. Replaceable head electric toothbrush
Is it worth paying more to buy brand heads for electric toothbrushes? Definitely Yes.
What’s at stake? In many respects analogs that tested the draft Wirecutter, was just as good. They sit well on toothbrushes and have the same colored rings that will help you to distinguish between their own attachment from the attachments of other family members. But the difference in sensation.
Head nozzles should be sufficiently soft to avoid irritation of the gum tissue. Wirecutter concluded that after six months of testing cheaper and brand heads heads Oral-B and Philips Sonicare was recognized as the best, especially because they are softer on the gums than copies of such products.
Marcelo Araujo, Vice-President of the Scientific Institute of the American dental Association, said the Wirecutter: “Soft is the professional term we use to say that [toothbrush] safe.”
3. Detergent for dishes
If you are manually washed dishes, it is well know that the foam is important, and that aqueous cleaners can be cheap, but they can not cope with this task.
Project Good Housekeeping, a long time engaged in the comparison of products for the home, recently named detergent for dishes Dawn Platinum best of the best. — it cleanses twice more dishes.
“Dawn dissolves grease and cleans so well that it’s the gold standard we adhere to in the tests GH Cleaning Lab”, — stated in the conclusion of the publication.
4. Paint for house
“You get what you pay for, buying paint for the house,” said project Wirecutter professional artists.
According to them, the brand of paint require fewer layers for applying, last longer and look better than cheaper products. Half of the group of eight professional artists called Benjamin Moore Regal Select the best choice.
Paint of low quality and contain a smaller percentage of essential pigments and binders, as found by The Spruce when testing paints for interior work. Top quality products products Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar and Behr.
5. Ice cream
If you strive for the most attractive taste, do not give up on premium brands of ice cream — including such large as Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, or Blue Bell (and many others), in favor of cheaper products local store.
Looking at the label of high-quality ice cream, you will see only a few ingredients: milk, cream, sugar and maybe eggs, and natural flavors, crispy bits and crumbs that you love so much.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8770
[name] => purchase
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pokupki
)
purchase
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26438
[name] => US products
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tovary-ssha
)
goods СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark