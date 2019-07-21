5 lifehacks for bargains
The best time to buy any of the goods is the moment when the goods goes on sale, but to know when it will happen is not always easy. USA Today has compiled a list of rules that will benefit buy most things.
1. Thursday
Most profitable to buy goods in a normal shop it is possible on Thursday afternoon or evening.
“Thursday is an important day for consumers because it was the day the stores do the markdowns. They are preparing for the weekend. They know that the greatest number of buyers coming in on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” says Kristen Regain, Professor of marketing at the University of Johnson and Wales in Rhode island.
2. Holiday weekend
In some cases, to make purchases profitable on Mondays.
“Great deal you can expect on the weekends that precede the major holidays. This can apply to a wide list of products, but especially for such expensive goods as cars,” says Darren Duber-Smith, senior lecturer in marketing at state University of Denver.
“A three-day weekend is always best for shopping. It’s just a General rule. When one of the three weekend falls on a Monday, the shops make attractive offers because the demand for purchases will be as much as three days in a row, and not two,” he says.
3. Cleaning range
Best purchase you can make in a day when retail sellers liquidate goods and transfer them to the warehouse. Shops forced to sell old stuff before buying new.
According to Duber-Smith, for example, furniture is usually update twice a year – in February and August. This means that older models of furniture usually go on sale in January and July.
“Inventory is an advantage for all retailers. They get rid of some of the goods at cost or below cost to free up space on the shelves,” he says.
Regina says some of the retail sellers of clothes getting rid of stuff, sorting them by color, not category. So, for example, on sales you can find a lot of blue or violet clothes, if the demand for clothes of that color will fall.
4. At the same time as last year
Some retailers run sales at the same time every year. For example, Sephora holds a large sale of cosmetics every may, Old Navy has a sale in June, and Amazon Prime is having a sale Day every July.
Other retailers such as Bath & Body Works, conduct semi-annual sales in January and June.
Learn about these sales, you can by asking sellers about upcoming events or keeping old e-mails from retailers.
Saving emails can also help you to compare current prices with prices that the store offered last year is a need to assess the profitability of the transaction.
5. App notifications
You don’t need to remember and look for the best deals. You can install apps like Shop It To Me and Krazy Coupon Lady that will send notifications of price reductions on goods you need.