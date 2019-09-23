5 little-known facts about blood transfusion
A blood transfusion is now relatively safe and standard procedure. But if you dig deeper into the history of medicine, it was not always. About 100 years ago people didn’t even know how the circulatory system and performed frightening experiments. More details in the material.
Primitive experiments
Once the blood was considered the essence of life is only useful because of her mental properties. But the blood is then used in substitutive therapy for the Brits, who suffered from postpartum hemorrhage. Until then, physicians have used instead of blood a variety of fluids. For example, in 1657 the scientist has introduced a ale and wine into the veins of dogs, causing the drunk. Only a few years later conducted a blood transfusion from animal to animal, after which it became clear that the need to restore the circulatory system. Experiments in this area continued for 300 years.
The blood of the corpses
Most often a blood transfusion ended in failure. Only in the early 20th century discovered blood groups. It saved many lives during the First world war. Soviet scientists found that the blood of the corpses can for some time will continue. The first transfusion of blood from a cadaver to a living person was successful in 1930.
Blood donation
In 1993, around 1,000 people from the United States were infected with AIDS through a blood transfusion. Approximately 16 million cases of blood sampling occur annually. Of these, in 11 cases the blood is infected, in 20 cases it was tested positive for HIV. To conduct such statistics, the number of cases, when surrendered infected blood, could be much higher, and contributed to the spread of HIV and AIDS.
Religious beliefs and death
One of the reported cases occurred in 1995. Yolanda Saldivar mortally wounded star style “Tejano” Selena. While 23-year-old girl died, her father was arguing with the doctors who wanted to perform a blood transfusion. He did not allow them to do it because of the religious beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They believe that taking blood of another person is a sin. Such cases was much.
Street transfusion
It’s amazing and scary drug abuse, which is rampant in South Africa. Here roam the merchants of prohibited substances that sell drugs. It is most often injected into a vein for long lasting effect. But there are those who can’t afford this method, so they resort to other drug users and transfused their blood to get the dose. Of course, this caused a wave of deaths, infection and increased the number of HIV-positive residents.
Medikforum