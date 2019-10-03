5 main causes of premature aging
According to experts, many modern people signs of aging appear earlier than their ancestors. However, they identify several main reasons for this premature aging.
Stress
As scientists believe, that stress should be considered a major cause of premature aging, especially in relation to the skin. Stress can arise for any reason. The lack of food and water, sleep deprivation, stress, negative washed and much more – all this leads to the fact that some processes in the body, stray or stop immune system it is necessary to use every effort to adjust the job. Of course, no trace of it passes and the body becomes more susceptible to various kinds of infections and diseases, and up, you can observe it from premature aging.
Lack of quality sleep
The modern pace of life dictates its own terms and the problem of lack of sleep for many people is a real beach. The body can not properly rest and recuperate. As a result of his exhaustion. But to solve this problem, this is enough to go to bed at the same time, it is desirable to do so before midnight.
Flabby muscles
A sedentary lifestyle causes loss of muscle tone. They SAG, become slack and become a visual reflection of aging. Meanwhile, any muscle activity provides the body the youth, because in this way produces hormones which positively affect the skin condition.
Poor nutrition
Nowadays the problem of power also come to the fore. Used food often not only provides the body with all necessary micronutrients and minerals, but also has a direct negative impact on the gastrointestinal tract. But we know that his condition largely determines human health.
Bad habits
Here it is not even about Smoking. To bad habits that lead to aging, scientists have attributed, for example, depression. The constant presence in this state is reflected in the facial expressions of the person and makes his face older. Also adversely affected by improper posture while sleeping or working with gadgets, stoop, and other similar violations.