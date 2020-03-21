5 major companies hiring new employees during the crisis with the coronavirus
Pandemic COVID-19 forced businesses to close, affecting millions of workers. But some companies, in connection with growth of consumer demand, require new employees, reports USA Today.
The number of confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the United States exceeded 22 thousand, at least 278 people died, according to the Johns Hopkins University, citing its own calculations of the Federal and local statistics.
Restaurants and other retailers have closed or reduced the number of services that contribute to the spread of the virus.
Analysis report by Goldman Sachs shows that this week because of rising layoffs during the outbreak of the virus, weekly applications for unemployment may reach record numbers to 2.4 million.
But some companies need more workers to keep up with the demand for their services.
Here is a list of companies that increased hiring of employees because of the crisis:
Amazon
The retail giant said it plans to hire 100 thousand workers during a pandemic to help with the online deliveries across the country. The company also temporarily increases the minimum wage to $17 per hour.
Domino’s Pizza
The pizza chain plans to hire up to 10 thousand workers, including staff of service delivery, bakers for cooking pizza and representatives of customer service. “Our corporate and franchised stores want not only to feed people but also to enable those seeking work at this time, especially those who suffered greatly from a reduction in the restaurant industry,” said CEO of Domino’s Pizza Richard Allison.
Kroger
In an interview with CNBC, CEO of Kroger, Rodney McMullen said that chain stores have employed 2000 people because of the increased due 2019 coronavirus-nCoV demand. And they still have 10 thousand jobs in warehouses, factories and shops.
Pepsi
This giant of the drinks manufacturer announced that in the coming months plans to hire 6,000 new employees full time. “Our advanced staff — the people who sort your favorite bags of chips, the staff delivering products to the stores, and those who produce them in factories across the country. They are the basis of PepsiCo Foods, and we appreciate their heroic efforts,” — said in his statement CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America Stephen Williams.
Walmart
The world’s largest retailer says it plans to recruit 150 thousand new employees until the end of may. At Walmart they say that the work is temporary, but many of the employed workers move on to permanent positions. “We know that millions of Americans, who usually have to work at this time, temporarily not working, and at the same time we are seeing high demand in our stores,” said President and CEO of Walmart Doug Mcmillon.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 219
[name] => crisis
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => krizis
)
crisis
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2852
[name] => work
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => rabota
)
work
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16894
[name] => trading network
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => torgovye-seti
)
trading network
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark