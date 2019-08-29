5 measures that protect against loss of cognitive skills
To preserve the memory, sharpness and health of the mind, you can take steps recommended by the American psychiatrist Gary Smalley.
According to him, age is the biggest enemy of our memory, most people it weakens with aging. However, the doctor said, “you can do a lot to protect yourself from the loss of cognitive skills and keep active work of the mind”.
In particular, the physicians are advised as a prophylactic measures to control the medication. There is evidence that autopsies of patients who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, showed the absence of the disease in almost half of them. Researchers believe that cognitive impairment due to which people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was triggered by taken medications. Patients mostly took statins, anti-anxiety medications, painkillers, beta-blockers, and drugs for insomnia.
It is also important to protect the head from injury, experts say. After a strong blow to the head need to spend some time without motion and rest, not continuing to further its activities. In this case it is necessary to consult a doctor.
For best resistance to loss of cognitive skills with age, it is impossible to prevent the development of metabolic syndrome. Excess fat in the waist area, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, and saturation of the body of “bad” cholesterol – are all associated with brain and mental disorders. Experts advise daily to consume foods rich in fiber.
It is very important get adequate sleep. Sleep disorders can lead to depletion of cognitive functions. In addition, the experts recommend to take fish oil — eating omega-3 fatty acids helps to prevent senile dementia.
It is impossible to avoid physical activity, you should regularly do exercises. Doing physical exercises, we provide the delivery of oxygen to the brain that nourishes and renews the cells.