5 mistakes that are killing your smartphone
Smartphone – has long been needed. But despite the fact that it is quite expensive, many do not know how to use them correctly.
Portal INVADERS spoke about the 5 mistakes that significantly reduce life of the battery and the smartphone.
Error 1: You don’t turn off the smartphone
To turn off your smartphone at least once a week. Experts say that it significantly extends the life of the battery. In addition, it is not recommended to use the phone instead of an alarm clock. It also greatly extends the life of your gadget.
Error 2: You use a smartphone at very low / high temperatures
Almost none of the smartphone is not designed to withstand extremely high or low temperature. Stay in such conditions reduces the lifetime. If the window is above 30 degrees or below -20 – try to remove the phone from bag or pocket just in case of emergency.
Error 3: You use non-original charger
This sin almost all the owners of the phones, especially the IPhone. This is not surprising, because the cords to the charger ground very quickly and are expensive. Despite this, try not to use non-original charger.
Otherwise, you’ll flatten the battery of the smartphone. There were also cases when the phone exploded while using original chargers.
Error 4: You never clean the device
According to research, the phone accumulates more bacteria than the toilet seat or the bowl of your pet.
To disinfect your phone with a special device with UV radiation or with a cotton swab dipped in alcohol. Don’t forget to clean the charging port. There may be accumulated debris from his pockets, which can cause problems with the connection.
Error 5: You allow all applications to use the geolocation feature
Allowing the application to continuously use the function of determining your location, you thereby own hands to ruin your smartphone. It drains the battery and shortens its service life several times. Turn on location only in those applications where it is really needed.