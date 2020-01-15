5 most scenic spots in U.S. for nature lovers
America is a place with a huge number of landscapes and sites that add a sense of diversity and a sense of admiration from his travels around the country. At the same time, there are a few places that stand out from the mass of others, writes Only In Your State.
Here are five places that you must visit for nature lovers in the United States.
1. Yellowstone national Park (WY)
Yellowstone became world famous. No matter how many times you’ve researched this unforgettable Park, you will always find something new and gorgeous. In total the Park consists of almost 3,500 square miles (9,000 square kilometers), so the space to study enough. From the magnificent geysers (including Old Faithful) to a thick forest areas and breathtaking rivers and canyons, natural attractions of Yellowstone will immediately make your heart beat faster. If you want to see wildlife or simply explore the picturesque places, come to this national Park.
2. Kauai, Hawaii
It is no secret that Hawaii is filled with natural splendor. Lush tropical forests, amazing rocky beaches on the shores of the brilliant blue ocean and the incredibly green hills, Hawaii may just be the most awesome state in the country. If you are looking for the best natural attractions in the archipelago, Kauai meets all the requirements. Enjoy Hiking along Kalalau, treat yourself to sunbathing in the beautiful Hanalei Bay or look at gorges state Park Waimea Canyon.
3. Catskills (in new York)
Located in the southeastern part of the state of new York mountain Catskills year-round escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In warm months visitors can appreciate the gorgeous greens, breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, opportunities for Hiking and unique scenery on the waterfall Kaaterskill. When winter comes, the Catskills can offer the same, including a wide selection of downhill skiing. Easy to see why this region has inspired countless artists, writers and travelers for many years.
4. Death valley (Mojave desert, California)
If you don’t mind the heat, Death Valley can rise to the top of your list of favorite places in America. In this desert valley has a unique and impressive beauty, which competes with middle East deserts, in terms of high temperatures in the summer months. Fill the flask with water and explore its fantastic landscape, which has everything from high peaks to the red rocks and stunning sand dunes. If that’s not enough, Death Valley also boasts an impressive history: here live the tribes of native Americans over thousands of years. There really is something that can enchant every visitor.
5. National Park Kenai fjords (Alaska)
Alaska has long impressed the Americans with their incredible beauty and this landscape is fully demonstrated in the National Park of Kenai fjords. The Park, which covers more than 669 000 acres (more than 270,000 hectares) of land near the town of Seward, is home to some of the most amazing natural sights in the world. In Kenisky the fjords you can see an endless list of places to explore.