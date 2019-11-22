5 most smart women Zodiac Sign
Ladies love to compete not only in beauty and charm. They need to be smarter than their rivals. Astrologers are five smart female Signs of the Zodiac.
Even if you don’t want in the list, it does not mean that you have no chance to earn the title of smart women. The mind is not only knowledge, but wisdom, it is important to be able to look at your mistakes in life at the correct angle, and making use even of failures. Stupidity is repeating your mistakes and the exaggeration of their achievements.
Aries Woman
A woman born under this Sign are always a step ahead of their rivals. These women take in the power of the spirit. They are smart enough not to give up just like that. Their leadership qualities are an indicator of much intelligence. Rams resistant to stress, to overwork.
Another indicator of the mind of women-Rams is their unique thinking, completely devoid of stereotypes. That is what makes them smart, first of all, in the eyes of men who love the originality of the views. These ladies may be deprived of erudition and wisdom, but the uniqueness of their thinking never let them down.
The Female Lion
Female lions are smart because experienced. Every life lesson they have adopted. If these women or girls are close friends, and their mistakes they absorb like a sponge. Even lions have strong leadership qualities, which makes them more intelligent.
“Lioness” very well go on contact with other women and men. They are characterized by some male traits, making them more intelligent in the eyes of the stronger sex. Female Lions love to be in the company of men, if not love, then at least know how to behave and how not to be boring.
The Woman-Capricorn
Girls and women born under the Sign of Capricorn, is extremely well read and intelligent. Their blatant and obvious thirst for knowledge is visible from afar. They may not be too wise in life because of the extremely narrow circle, but their level of thinking sometimes just rolls over.
Calm and self — control are two character traits that can describe ladies born under this Sign best. Loud and annoying people always give the impression minded individuals. A Capricorn woman is a direct contrast to the male stereotypes of a free and self-sufficient woman.
Aquarius Woman
Female Aquarians are intelligent and have a great sense of humor, which helps them to gather around him the brightest of people. The Aquarius fair sex is very resourceful and knowledgeable. They like to top up your knowledge, so you will rarely find a stupid lady with this Zodiac Sign.
They are very strong creatively. Unique makes them not the genius of ideas, and the speed of their generation. Women born under this Sign can demonstrate an excellent memory, curiosity. As for men, with them, Aquarians find common ground, perhaps faster than anyone.
Scorpion Woman
Women of this Sign have an incredibly strong sixth sense that helps them to break out into intellectual leaders. These ladies always try to think first, and then to do something, so they are referred to most intelligent women. Impulsivity in little, just as the desire to let things slide. Scorpions always done.
Scorpions are not after quantity but quality. This concerns both business sphere, and love. Men respect women-Scorpions, because they see them as loyal companions, which understand the importance of a clean relationship. Another plus in the Treasury of the women of this Sign — diplomacy. Scorpions like no one else can take revenge on beautiful, which also creates around them a halo of high intelligence, endurance.